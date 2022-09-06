LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LCGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.40.

LendingClub Stock Down 1.7 %

LendingClub stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,083 shares of company stock worth $598,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after buying an additional 993,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 98.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth $12,641,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

