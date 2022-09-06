LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.40.

LendingClub Stock Down 1.7 %

LendingClub stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,083 shares of company stock worth $598,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after buying an additional 993,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 98.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth $12,641,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

