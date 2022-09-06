Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $97.47

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.47 and last traded at $97.49, with a volume of 5141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.