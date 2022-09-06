Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

