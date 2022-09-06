LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $0.99 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $111.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.