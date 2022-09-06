Linamar Corporation Acquires 277,600 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation bought 277,600 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,134,998.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,134,998.80.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,800 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,236,408.10.

On Friday, July 8th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,522.17.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$52.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,897,151.23.

On Monday, July 4th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$55.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,981,420.48.

On Friday, June 24th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,011,593.96.

Shares of TSE:LNR traded up C$0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$63.28. 99,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$45.46 and a 12-month high of C$81.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.34.

Linamar Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

