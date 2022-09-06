LINKA Hits One Day Volume of $1,776.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $679,621.48 and $1,776.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,763.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00134589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.