Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 1,007,600 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,007,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,646,000. Masimo comprises 1.9% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 1.82% of Masimo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Shares of MASI traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $142.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,619. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average of $142.58.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

