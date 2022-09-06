Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $16.04 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,309. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.66. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.57.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

