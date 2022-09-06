Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $176.86 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up approximately 2.3% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.49% of Waste Connections worth $176,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,436,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,736,000 after buying an additional 150,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,109,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,959,000 after buying an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE WCN traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,246. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

