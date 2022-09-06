Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $3.78 Million Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 58.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 79.3% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 59,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 16,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Price Performance

Shares of AVLR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.73. 68,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,468. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.