Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $7.52 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $239,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 70.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Progressive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 56.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

PGR traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.74. 31,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average is $113.83. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

