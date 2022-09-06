Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 1,600 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.96.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

