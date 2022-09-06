Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $24,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,238,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB stock traded down $11.97 on Tuesday, reaching $383.13. 4,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.13 and a 200-day moving average of $478.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.