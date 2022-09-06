LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.69) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 286.33 ($3.46).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.48) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 251.28. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 265.13. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200.40 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($801,390.53). In other news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($801,390.53). Also, insider Alistair Elliott purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($142,580.96).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

