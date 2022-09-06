Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $267.79 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,875,112 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,791,000. Shell makes up about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

