Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 247,114 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,523,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,114 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $126,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth about $6,693,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 54.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of AER stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

