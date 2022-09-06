Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 521,245 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3,730.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521,245 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $191,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Shares of MA stock opened at $324.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $313.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.