Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 548,516 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,516 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.57% of Cheniere Energy worth $202,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,705,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNG opened at $162.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

