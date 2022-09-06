Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,959,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.27% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49.

