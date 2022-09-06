Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,806 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.09% of East West Bancorp worth $122,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

