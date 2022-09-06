Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,020 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.9% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $227.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

