Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NVO traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.46. 30,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,081. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.08.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

