Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 1.2% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.9 %

ECL traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.05. 70,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

