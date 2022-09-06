Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $8.56 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises about 3.2% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.17. 3,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,502. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $136.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.