Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of WIRE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.82 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.