Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $159,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,447,000 after buying an additional 106,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,672,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,435. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.96.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

