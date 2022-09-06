Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.57.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

