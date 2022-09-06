Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.75 million.

Lumentum Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,893 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

