Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 4.8%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.21. 4,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 779,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 319,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 37.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 704,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

