M28 Capital Management LP Has $29.18 Million Stock Position in Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)

M28 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,398,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,029 shares during the quarter. Adagio Therapeutics makes up approximately 26.8% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. M28 Capital Management LP owned 5.83% of Adagio Therapeutics worth $29,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,116,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Adagio Therapeutics by 106.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADGI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. 13,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,411. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

Insider Activity at Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Elia acquired 584,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $2,700,163.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,248,250 shares in the company, valued at $42,726,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

