Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.56. 34,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,019. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

