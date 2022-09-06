Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.52. 542,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

