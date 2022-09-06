Mackay Shields LLC Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in American Express by 85.0% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 6.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.