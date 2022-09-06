Mackay Shields LLC Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $50,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,828,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,950,000 after buying an additional 44,894 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $667,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.3% during the first quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $617,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.84. 697,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,111,990. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

