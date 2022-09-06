Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,659,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $82,181,000 after acquiring an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.96 on Tuesday, hitting $218.15. 287,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,104. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

