Mackay Shields LLC Sells 5,904 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after acquiring an additional 315,055 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 274,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.96. The stock had a trading volume of 67,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,097. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

