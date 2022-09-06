Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.58. The company had a trading volume of 155,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,495. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.40. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

