Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,275,968 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for about 4.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 3.52% of Yum! Brands worth $1,203,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.93. 11,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,932. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

