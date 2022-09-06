Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3,462.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $14.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,631.00. 3,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,477.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,455.47. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.75.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock worth $11,629,340. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

