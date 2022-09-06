Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $1.76 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 238,709 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,759,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

GOOG stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.07. The company had a trading volume of 853,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,846,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

