Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $2.74 Million Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,294,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,453,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Avista by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Avista by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 139,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avista Stock Performance

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

NYSE AVA traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.44%.

Avista Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

