Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.40. 625,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,111,990. The company has a market cap of $416.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

