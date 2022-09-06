Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,149. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

