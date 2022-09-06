Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,083,752 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,582,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,083,752 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of Meta Platforms worth $796,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,656. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $159.57. 355,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,761,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.10. The firm has a market cap of $428.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.