Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 23,628 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,628 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Entergy worth $20,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,686,000 after acquiring an additional 105,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.