Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 33,760 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,760 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $29,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,808. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.