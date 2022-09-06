Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 595,598 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,460,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595,598 shares during the period. Sempra makes up about 1.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $413,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 36.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $168.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,471. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.