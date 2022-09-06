Magellan Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,815 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of American Water Works worth $125,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.57.

AWK traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,109. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average of $152.98.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

