Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.80

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 49138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura cut Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Makita had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Makita Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

