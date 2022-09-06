Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $23.20 on Friday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mannatech

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

